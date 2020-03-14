Ajo LP Invests $627,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ajo LP bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,471. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $213.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.97 and a 200-day moving average of $232.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $173.14 and a 1-year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

