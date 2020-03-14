Ajo LP Lowers Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,672 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 488,792 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,390,701 shares of company stock worth $39,091,642. 27.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

AMH opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.