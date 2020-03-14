Ajo LP Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Ajo LP owned about 0.10% of Office Properties Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $22.65 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $35.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

