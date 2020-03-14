Ajo LP Makes New $440,000 Investment in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,243 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

