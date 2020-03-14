Ajo LP Purchases 46,762 Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Ajo LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 183.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.09% of Berry Petroleum worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

