Ajo LP Sells 119,960 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,960 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CIT Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

