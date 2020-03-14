Ajo LP Sells 123,249 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,249 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,586,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after buying an additional 1,357,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,950,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,997,000 after buying an additional 1,405,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,521,000 after buying an additional 2,393,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,607,000 after buying an additional 375,834 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,800,000 after buying an additional 1,832,000 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITUB. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

