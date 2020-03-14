Ajo LP Sells 143,616 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,616 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $415,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry R. Whitaker purchased 2,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,021 shares in the company, valued at $283,995.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,730. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEE opened at $25.50 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

