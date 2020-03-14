Ajo LP Sells 30,312 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ajo LP reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,312 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Waters by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Waters by 345.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Waters by 199.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

Waters stock opened at $184.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.50. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $166.14 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

