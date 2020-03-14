Ajo LP Sells 36,135 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,135 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNF opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.83. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $136.13 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

