Ajo LP Sells 40,538 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,538 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.87. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $17.84.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

