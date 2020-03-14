Ajo LP Sells 42,908 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Ajo LP reduced its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,908 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $13.62 on Friday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

