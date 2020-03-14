Ajo LP Sells 47,574 Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,574 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.22% of Vishay Precision Group worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.