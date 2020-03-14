Ajo LP Sells 81,034 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,034 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 62.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vale by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

NYSE VALE opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.