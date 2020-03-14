Ajo LP Sells 8,671 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,900,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,256,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total value of $827,962.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,084,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,775 shares of company stock worth $60,380,574. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $170.56 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average is $164.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

