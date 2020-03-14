Ajo LP Sells 88,189 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88,189 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

PPG stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.44 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

