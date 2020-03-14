Ajo LP Trims Stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Ajo LP trimmed its stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,687 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.17% of MYR Group worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

MYRG opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. MYR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $419.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.