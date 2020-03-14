Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.43

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$33.43 and last traded at C$37.00, with a volume of 9571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.07.

The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 167,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.95, for a total value of C$7,674,100.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 633,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,112,322.13.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.A)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

