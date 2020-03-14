Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Position Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 355.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 953.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $111.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

