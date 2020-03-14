Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $115.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Allstate traded as low as $90.55 and last traded at $86.66, approximately 1,981,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,091,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.77.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALL. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

