Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,506,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 9,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,219.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,422.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,324.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

