Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Independent Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Independent Research to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $1,520.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

GOOGL opened at $1,214.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,421.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.75. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

