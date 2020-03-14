Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 5262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Specifically, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $2,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $68,298.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,062 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,238. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the software’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,082 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the software’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

