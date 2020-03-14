American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Price Down 18.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s share price traded down 18.8% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Equity Investment Life traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $16.45, 341,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 580,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 5,500 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

