American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Financial Group traded as low as $73.11 and last traded at $74.29, with a volume of 35904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.31.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

