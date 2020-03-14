American Vanguard Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for American Vanguard in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVD. ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $430.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

