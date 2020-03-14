Americana Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $124.50 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

