Americana Partners LLC Invests $409,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.00. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.34 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

