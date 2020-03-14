Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 246 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,214.27 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $834.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,421.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,323.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

