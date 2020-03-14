Americana Partners LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38,994.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

