Americana Partners LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $270.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.87. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $227.41 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

