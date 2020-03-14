Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.50. The stock traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 620726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Separately, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.79. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

