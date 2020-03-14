Analysts Offer Predictions for Adobe Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Adobe in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.08.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $335.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe has a 52-week low of $252.03 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

