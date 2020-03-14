Analysts Offer Predictions for Kroger Co’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kroger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Kroger stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. Kroger has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,628,000 after buying an additional 524,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,211,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

