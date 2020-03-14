Analyzing Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Allison Transmission pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dana pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dana has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Dana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allison Transmission and Dana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.44 $604.00 million $4.86 6.79 Dana $8.62 billion 0.15 $226.00 million $3.06 2.96

Allison Transmission has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dana. Dana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Allison Transmission shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 22.39% 81.36% 13.53% Dana 2.62% 24.67% 6.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allison Transmission and Dana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 0 2 5 0 2.71 Dana 0 0 7 0 3.00

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.03%. Dana has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.52%. Given Dana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Summary

Dana beats Allison Transmission on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. As of February 28, 2019, the company served customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, industrial gear boxes, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; and hydraulic valves, pumps, and motors for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. Dana Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Hyliion Inc. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

