Analyzing Fiverr International (FVRR) & Its Rivals

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is one of 136 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fiverr International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fiverr International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 6 0 2.67 Fiverr International Competitors 1380 5533 9354 426 2.53

Fiverr International currently has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.96%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Fiverr International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -31.32% -21.74% -13.30% Fiverr International Competitors -0.72% -16.51% 0.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million -$33.54 million -22.03 Fiverr International Competitors $2.90 billion $431.63 million 14.52

Fiverr International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fiverr International peers beat Fiverr International on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

