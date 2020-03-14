ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $826,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,191,658.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $235.42 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $299.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

