Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.58

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 35769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.09%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,903,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.