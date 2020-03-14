AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $101.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.51. AppFolio Inc has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.61 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

