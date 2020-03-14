Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apple by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,882,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 66,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

