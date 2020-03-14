Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 764,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

