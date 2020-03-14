Apyx Medical (APYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

