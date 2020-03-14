ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from an action list buy rating to a buy rating. TD Securities now has a C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.00. ARC Resources traded as low as C$2.81 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 992823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.63.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

The company also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -750.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

