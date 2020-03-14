Arco Platform (ARCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.58 million, a PE ratio of -68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.