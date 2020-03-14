Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $163.43 and last traded at $168.60, with a volume of 53224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.20.

Specifically, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,214.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $1,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,671.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,552 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,106. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

