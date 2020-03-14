ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $60.73.

