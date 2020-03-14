Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Asanko Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst T. Breytenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.

AKG stock opened at C$1.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $186.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. Asanko Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.21.

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02).

In related news, Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$191,887.56. Also, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 334,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$294,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,061,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,054,434.16.

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

