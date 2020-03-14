Athersys (ATHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.22 on Friday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Get Athersys alerts:

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at $584,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.