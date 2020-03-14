ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of ATA opened at C$17.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.36. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$14.40 and a 12 month high of C$22.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total transaction of C$324,622.50. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$1,066,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$533,282.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

