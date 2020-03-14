AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

